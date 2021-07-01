AO World (LON:AO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $257.13

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.13 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.14). AO World shares last traded at GBX 248.60 ($3.25), with a volume of 739,067 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AO World Company Profile (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

