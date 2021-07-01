APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102,522 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $103,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $650.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,255. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.74, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

