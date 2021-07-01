APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,714 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.33% of BCE worth $113,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.