APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 186,107 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,107 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.65% of Eversource Energy worth $164,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of ES traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,747. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

