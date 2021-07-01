APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 51,723 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,723 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $121,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Allstate by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,948,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 497,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,726,000 after purchasing an additional 251,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

