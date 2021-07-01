Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apogee’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and sales improved year over year. It projects fiscal 2022 earnings per share in between $2.20 and $2.40 per share, up from the prior guidance of $2.10-$2.35. Apogee expects Architectural services segment to gain from new projects and strong project backlog in fiscal 2022. Large-Scale Optical segment is gaining from strong demand rebound. However, the Architectural Glass and Framing Systems segments will bear the brunt of weak end-market demand and softness in the non-residential construction markets. Meanwhile, Apogee will gain from its efforts to increase market share, expand into new geographies, introduction of new products and steady demand from new construction activities. Apogee has initiated an effort to reduce its fixed cost base, which will lead to incremental cost savings in fiscal 2022.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $40.94. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $43.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.80.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

