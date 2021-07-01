Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and $2.66 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

