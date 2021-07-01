Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after buying an additional 189,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $52,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $62.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

