AppCoins Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.24 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. AppCoins has a total market cap of $13.24 million and $151,274.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.71 or 0.00695788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,285.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,117,314 coins and its circulating supply is 245,117,313 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.