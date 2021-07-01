Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

