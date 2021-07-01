Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.07. 70,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,268. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.