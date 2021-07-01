Argon 1-Day Volume Reaches $188,607.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Argon has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $188,607.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00139673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00169549 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.63 or 1.00036764 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

