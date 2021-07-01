Ariel King Buys 500,000 Shares of Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) Stock

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) insider Ariel King purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,000.00 ($22,857.14).

Ariel King also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 8th, Ariel King 280,000 shares of Ragnar Metals stock.
  • On Wednesday, May 19th, Ariel King 2,500,000 shares of Ragnar Metals stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.95.

Ragnar Metals Company Profile

Ragnar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of projects in Scandinavia. The company explores for nickel, gold, silver, and base metals projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Tullsta Nickel Project; and Gaddebo Nickel Project in the Bergslagen district of Sweden. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

