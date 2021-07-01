Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

