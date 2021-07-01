ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.290 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.