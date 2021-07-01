ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in June

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.0 days.
Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
