ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in June

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 173.0 days.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.