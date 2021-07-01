Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $42,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after acquiring an additional 888,348 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

