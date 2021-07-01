Assetmark Inc. Buys 184,478 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15,607.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $33,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $159.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.25. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

