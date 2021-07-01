Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $76.53 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30.

