Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,245 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $37,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

