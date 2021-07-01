Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Assurant by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Assurant by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $156.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

