AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 47,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of 514% compared to the average volume of 7,710 call options.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

ASTS stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.