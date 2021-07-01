ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 410.8% from the May 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.94. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

