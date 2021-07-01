Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.99. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 1,012,459 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a market cap of C$520.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
