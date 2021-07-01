Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Raised by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up about 5.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.52% of Atmos Energy worth $66,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $97.01. 6,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,349. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

