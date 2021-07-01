Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Down 7.8%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 11,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 781,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $494.69 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

