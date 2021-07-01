Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 47,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 638,828 shares.The stock last traded at $24.86 and had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,721,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.