AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $42.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.57 billion and the highest is $43.79 billion. AT&T reported sales of $40.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $173.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $176.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $174.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $169.68 billion to $177.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

NYSE T opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

