Auto (AUTO) Price Tops $857.61 on Top Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for about $857.61 or 0.02549890 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $43.58 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.10 or 0.00707932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.85 or 0.07706199 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 50,812 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.