Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier Sells 28,096 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AVTR stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

