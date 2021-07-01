Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $57,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY opened at $210.24 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $109.99 and a one year high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

