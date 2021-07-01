Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.34 Million

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce sales of $91.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $79.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $393.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $428.78 million, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $431.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

