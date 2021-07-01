B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.83. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 76,347 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.
