B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.83. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 76,347 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

