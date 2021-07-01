B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Acquires 671 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping purchased 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,234.43 ($2,919.30).

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 332.95 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.86. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 210.80 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.22. This represents a yield of 0.8%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

