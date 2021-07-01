Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 137,945 Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 146.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQNS opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQNS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Sequans Communications Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

