Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $785,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.70. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

