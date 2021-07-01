Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 53.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 232,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 123,788 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE CLB opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.