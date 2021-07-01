Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

