Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

