Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 553,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 478,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 192,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 155,511 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,752,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,662,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYEM opened at $23.88 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.