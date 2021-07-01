Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $955,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.