Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 43.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

BLDP opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.53. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

