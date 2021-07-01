Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.36

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.27. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.