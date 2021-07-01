Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 320 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,170.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.99. 7,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

