Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNDSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.70 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

