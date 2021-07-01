Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 15,166 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.52. 347,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152,379. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

