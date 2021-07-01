Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 47,701 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,701 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.76. 385,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,971,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

