Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 77,340 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,340 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $100.08. 51,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,592. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

