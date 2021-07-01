Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the May 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 3,101,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

