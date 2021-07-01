Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.18. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $97.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

